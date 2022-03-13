Atlanta United 2-1 Charlotte FC: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

Just when it looked as if Atlanta United was about to suffer one of the most frustrating results it was likely to suffer all season, they pulled one it of their ass. After dominating the first half, Atlanta labored in the second and even allowed Charlotte back in the game after Josef Martinez gave the Five Stripes a lead with a converted penalty.

It wasn’t one we’ll tell our kids about. It wasn’t a dream debut for Thiago Almada. Atlanta allowed Charlotte it’s first MLS goal. But in the end, it’s three points for Atlanta United that they had to have.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.