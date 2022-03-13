Player ratings from Atlanta United’s last gasp win over Charlotte FC

Player Ratings

GK Brad Guzan 5 - Made a couple good reaction saves late in the first half, but really should’ve done better on the shot that ended up getting past him, a relatively tame header.

RB Ronald Hernandez 6 - Hernandez is settling in as one of the team’s more consistent performers from his right back spot. He has already developed a good relationship with Brooks Lennon on the right during the absence of Luiz Araujo.

CB George Campbell 6 - You would never know George Campbell is 20 years old who is still just finding his footing as a professional player. Was he perfect? No, but his play in build up, his recognition of when he needs to close down a defender, and even his understanding of the dark arts is already starting to show.

CB Alan Franco 6 - I feel bad only giving Franco a 6 today simply because he put his body on the line like a warrior. But he did seem to lose his marker on at least one cross late in the first half that lead to a great chance for Charlotte, and arguably could;be done better on the goal that came from a corner.

LB Andrew Gutman 7 - Gutman’s first half performance was excellent and he easily could’ve gotten on the score sheet himself. The second half was worse, but it was worse for everyone to be fair . What I love about Gutman is his willingness to constantly find space and a passing lane where he can be an outlet for whoever is on the ball. He constantly helps his teammates by understanding space.

CM Ozzie Alonso 7 (Man of the Match) - Without Alonso, Atlanta loses this game. Those in attendance are able to see the way he marshals his teammates around the pitch, and similarly to Gutman is always making himself an outlet. To do so after the scare with his heart last week makes the performance all the more special.

CM Amar Sejdic 6 - It was a quieter game from Sejdic, but the fact that Atlanta was so dominant in the first half is partly down to his play. While the three midfielders Gonzalo Pineda has relied on at MBS this year probably aren’t in a theoretical Atlanta United Best XI, they are doing a very good job in helping Atlanta rack up points at this stage of the season.

CM Matheus Rossetto 7 - Arguably Rossetto’s best game of the season, and he’s had some good ones. A true two-way effort that saw him pick up 7 ball recoveries while also helping drive the team forward.

FW Brooks Lennon 7 - A wonderful game from Lennon where he served in several good crosses that nearly paid off. Earned the penalty. Transitioning to RB late with the introduction of Jake Mulraney was completely fluid.

FW Tyler Wolff 6 - Despite his early exit to make way for Thiago Almada, I think Wolff was a lot better than I suspect he may get credit for. Drew a couple fouls from shooting range with some nifty touches coming inside on his right foot. His final ball is lacking, but he’s very young. I think he’s progressing well.

FW Josef Martinez 7 - Josef finally got his goal via penalty which is great. Overall though, he still misses players like Araujo, Moreno and potentially Almada who can give him more space to operate and options to work with in the attack.

SUB Marcelino Moreno 6 - He was alright. Still doesn’t look fully himself, and even when he is fit to start, it might take him a run of games to really get in the flow.

SUB Thiago Almada 5 - a very lackluster debut for the Argentine who understandably looked a bit lost father only having trained with the team for 1 training session before the game. Gonzalo Pineda said after the game he understands he needs to have som patience with Almada’s integration into the team — not due to his talent, but simply to allow him to mesh more with teammates in training.

SUB Jake Mulraney 7 - What can you say? He didn’t play for long, but he certainly made an impact, scoring the winner with the help of a deflection. Hopefully the moment can be a catalyst for even more going forward.