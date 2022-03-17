 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mouths of the South 242: Good teams beat teams like Charlotte FC

Can’t lose the first game in a “rivalry”, and Atlanta didn’t!

By Sam Franco
MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A loss for Atlanta United to Charlotte FC in their first ever meeting would’ve been something that Five Stripes fans would never have heard the end of. Luckily for us, that didn’t happen. On this episode of MOTS Podcast, Eric, Sam, and Payson discuss Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC, why this team seems more cohesive than in recent years, the good trends they’re noticing three matches in, players still coming back from injury/visa issues, Josef Martinez, and more!

