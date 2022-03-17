Miles Robinson named to USMNT roster for final stretch of World Cup qualifying

The United States men’s soccer team will kick off the first of their final 3 2022 World Cup qualifying matches next Thursday as they face Mexico at the Azteca. Today, the USMNT’s roster was released, with Miles Robinson being named to the squad.

Gregg Berhalter selects 27 players for the final three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches » https://t.co/XUoH6QlfKW#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/yv8xUkZM1U — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 17, 2022

Robinson has formed a steady center-back pairing with Walker Zimmerman and, if the U.S. do qualify, he’ll certainly be on his way to Qatar this December. But it’s far from a given for the Americans despite being level on points with El Tri with 21 and sitting in 2nd place on goal differential. However, if they can gain a result in Mexico City, they could punch their ticket as soon as Sunday vs. Costa Rica in Orlando.

One other situation to monitor is that of Sergino Dest, who came off injured for FC Barcelona against Galatasaray in a Europa League match earlier. There’s a chance that his spot on the roster might be filled by Brooks Lennon, but more to come on that front.