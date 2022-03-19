Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United searches for back-to-back home victories later this afternoon as they welcome the winless CF Montreal to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A goal in the dying moments of last weekend’s match against Charlotte FC propelled the Five Stripes forward to a 2-1 win and provided momentum for the team leading up to the match today.

A winless CF Montreal seeks to right themselves after throwing everything they had at the Concacaf Champions League and falling short in the quarterfinals at the expense of an 0-3-0 start to their 2022 MLS Campaign. Will Atlanta United take full advantage of an opponent already on the ropes?

Before kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and lineup predictions, then come back here and join us in the comments below this post as we see Atlanta face off against their Canadian opponents.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

CF Montreal's Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 19th, 2022; 4:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Out of market only), Bally Sports App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

