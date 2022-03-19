WATCH: Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon score late beauties to complete improbable comeback

Things looked bleak for Atlanta United on Saturday as they found themselves down two goals and a player with 85 minutes on the clock against CF Montreal. Then Thiago Almada announced himself to the Atlanta faithful with authority by scoring his first goal for the club in spectacular fashion.

His brilliant curling effort into the top corner made the score 3-2 heading towards the final whistle.

WHAT A HIT FROM THIAGO



No. 8 grabs his first goal for the club pic.twitter.com/fvXYqPMZyF — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 19, 2022

A minute into stoppage time, the Five Stripes earned a free kick about 30 yards from goal. An unlikely hero stepped up as Brooks Lennon whipped in a curling shot that the Montreal goalkeeper couldn’t keep out of the net. It was a glorious ending to a rather terrible day.

The equalizer in stoppage time



What an absolute STRIKE from Brooks Lennon.



@MLS pic.twitter.com/wr4SK0QTR2 — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) March 19, 2022

Manager Gonzalo Pineda summed it up perfectly on the Bally Sports telecast after the match by admitting that the team has a lot to work on, but you have to like the heart and commitment to not give up with the odds stacked against them.