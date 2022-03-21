Tyler Wolff joins United States U-20 National Team camp

Tyler Wolff was a late addition to the United States U-20 Men’s National Team today after racking up over 250 minutes in Atlanta United’s first four games of the 2022 MLS season.

Tyler Wolff has joined the #U20MYNT camp in Argentina pic.twitter.com/fQRYn2jqeF — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 21, 2022

It’s clear that Gonzalo Pineda has seen Wolff’s quality in training and has relied on the 19-year-old youngster as a starter in every game this season. (For that matter, Gabriel Heinze saw it too — starting Wolff twice last season when he was a year younger.)

U.S. U-20 head coach Mikey Varas apparently also seems convinced, as Wolff has been added to a squad that also includes Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley that will travel to Buenos Aires to play Argentina and River Plate. These matches over the next 10 days serve as preparation for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, which will serve as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Best of luck to Tyler and Caleb during the international break!