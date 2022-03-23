Atlanta United Academy center back Noah Cobb signs pro deal with Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United 2 today announced the signing of Academy defender Noah Cobb for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Cobb will become an Atlanta United Homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Cobb, 16, has come through Atlanta United’s Academy, joining with the U-12’s and working his way through the ranks. He was part of the Academy’s U-14 side that won the prestigious Manchester City Cup in 2019, including defeating Mexico’s Monterrey in the final 3-2.

“Noah is a young, talented player who has continuously progressed throughout his time with our Academy,” Atlanta United 2 head coach Jack Collison said. “He is a humble, hardworking player who got a taste of the professional game last season. We are thrilled to have him join the team permanently this year as he takes the next step in his development.”

The Marietta, Georgia Homegrown continued his pathway to the pros on July 18, 2021 when he made his professional debut against Louisville City FC in the USL Championship. Overall last season, the defender made 11 appearances with ATL UTD 2 in the USL Championship, including nine starts. Cobb has started and played the full 90 minutes of the first two matches of the 2022 season.

This offseason, Cobb traveled with Atlanta United’s First Team to its preseason camp in Mexico and played in preseason action for both Atlanta United and ATL UTD 2.