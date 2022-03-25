First mini-pitch of Atlanta United’s GA 100 campaign opens in Brunswick

The first of 100 mini soccer pitches as part of Atlanta United’s state-wide GA 100 campaign is now open for play in Brunswick, Georgia. Brad Guzan, Thiago Almada, George Campbell and Machop Chol were all on hand Thursday to mark the exciting occasion, and the players worked alongside camps and clinics staff from Coastal Outreach Soccer to put kids through their paces as part of the celebration.

George Campbell checking in from the Grand Opening of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s mini-pitch pic.twitter.com/Qn4lXxoccT — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 24, 2022

The pitch in Brunswick is one of 100 that will be built in underserved communities around the state and in Atlanta over the course of the next several years in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is a top candidate to host at least one game, including what could be as big as a semi-final match.

The pitch-building project, tabbed as “GA 100,” is a state-wide campaign the Atlanta United Foundation (an affiliated fund of the AMB Family Foundation) launched in 2020 in conjunction with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The Brunswick pitch is just the first of several more that will open across the coming months. Currently 14 non-profit partners such as Coastal Outreach Soccer have 15 additional pitches in development that will be opening soon.

The big day is here



Today's the Grand Opening of the first mini-pitch of the GA 100 project in Brunswick ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6PmkImCAkI — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 24, 2022

At Dirty South Soccer, there’s nothing we love to see more than the growth of the game, so we’re delighted to see what a success this project is becoming and we hope the kids have a great time kicking and chasing and sweating and laughing!

For more information on the GA 100 project including all the current beneficiaries or to apply to become one, visit atlutd.com/ga100.