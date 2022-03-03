 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mouths of the South 240: The Second Best Start to 2022

Probably would’ve been the best start if not for an injury...

By Sam Franco
/ new
SOCCER: FEB 27 MLS - Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta United got off to a great start to their 2022 campaign thanks to Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sporting KC. Eric, Sam, and Payson discuss the good & not so good, as well as discuss why you should proceed with cautious optimism. Sam also continuously pats himself on the back for being right about Dom Dwyer, even if the team has only played one game so far.

Hosts:

Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)

Sam Franco (@samjfranco)

Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)

Email: MOTSPodcast@gmail.com

Social media:

Mouths of the South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MouthsoftheSouth/

Mouths of the South Twitter: @MOTSPodcast

Mouths of the South YouTube: MOTS Podcast

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...