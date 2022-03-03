Mouths of the South 240: The Second Best Start to 2022

Atlanta United got off to a great start to their 2022 campaign thanks to Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sporting KC. Eric, Sam, and Payson discuss the good & not so good, as well as discuss why you should proceed with cautious optimism. Sam also continuously pats himself on the back for being right about Dom Dwyer, even if the team has only played one game so far.
Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)
Sam Franco (@samjfranco)
Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)
