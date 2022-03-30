Mouths of the South 243: Some USMNT Talk, plus a little ATLUTD

With World Cup qualifying starting to wrap up around the globe, and Atlanta United off for the international break, the USMNT have taken center stage over the past week and MOTS Podcast has you covered. Eric, Sam, and Payson talk about the Yanks returning to soccer’s biggest spectacle, some other news and notes from around the international soccer world, and they bring it back to Atlanta United by giving their thoughts on the team after the first 4 games.

Hosts:

Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)

Sam Franco (@samjfranco)

Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)

Email: MOTSPodcast@gmail.com

Social media:

Mouths of the South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MouthsoftheSouth/

Mouths of the South Twitter: @MOTSPodcast

Mouths of the South YouTube: MOTS Podcast