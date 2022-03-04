Atlanta United adds Aiden McFadden to MLS roster on short-term agreement

Atlanta United today announced that it has signed defender Aiden McFadden to a Short-Term Agreement for Saturday’s match against Colorado Rapids (6 p.m. EST, Bally Sports Southeast, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro / USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Atlanta United 2 signed McFadden on April 21, 2021 after selecting the former Notre Dame midfielder with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. McFadden tallied eight goals and three assists in 29 USL appearances in 2021.