Atlanta United at Colorado Rapids: Match Thread and How to Watch

After an explosive start to the 2022 season, Atlanta United travels out west to take on the Colorado Rapids for the first time since 2019 and the team’s first visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park since 2018, a match that featured the likes of Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba scoring on Tim Howard to earn a 3-0 victory.

Last year’s Western Conference frontrunners return to Colorado after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Carlos Vela and LAFC, hoping to get back into their 2021 form after a tough CCL campaign that saw the team bounced from the competition in penalties by Guatemalan side Comunicaciones FC.

A snowy match awaits the Five Stripes this evening in the Rockies, can they return to their 2017 orange ball glory that brought Josef his first Atlanta hat trick up in Minnesota? How will the side cope with the loss of Luiz Araujo for the near future? Will Dom Dwyer score for a second time?

Before kickoff rolls around, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then come back here and join in on the match thread in the comments below as we see if Atlanta United can pull off another impressive performance against a Western Conference opponent.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Colorado Rapids' Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Kickoff Time: Saturday, March 5th, 6:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

