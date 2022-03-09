Mouths of the South 241: A less than stellar Colorado trip

As good as Atlanta United’s start to the season was against Sporting KC, that’s how bad game number two went in Colorado. Eric, Sam, and Payson talk about what went wrong against the Rapids, whether Atlanta fans need to get used to seeing a “new” Josef Martinez, the future of Brad Guzan with the Five Stripes, the Charlotte match coming up this weekend, and more!

