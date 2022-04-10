Atlanta United at Charlotte FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes take to the road once more this afternoon for their first rematch of the 2022 season, a return match against Charlotte FC after a 2-1 last gasp win via Jake Mulraney last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now, with a week plagued by injury and up against a Charlotte side finding their form in their inaugural year, can Atlanta United earn a second win against their new neighbors? (And how late will they leave it?)

The matchup at Bank of America Stadium will air nationally on ABC, one of the biggest stages of the season for either team. Streaming is available through FuboTV or WatchESPN, and radio coverage can be found in English or Spanish on Star 94.1 or La Mejor 1460 AM, respectively.

Before the early afternoon kickoff, head over to our pregame Prekrap for all the buildup information you could ask for, then come back and join us in the comments below as we watch Pineda’s Atlanta United seek to continue their unbeaten run and table climb against the Mint City.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Charlotte FC's Lineup:

Knights of the QC Kingdom pic.twitter.com/ySiEQRSThQ — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) April 10, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Kickoff Time: Sunday, April 10th; 1:38 PM ET

Available TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1460 AM

