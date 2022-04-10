Atlanta United 0-1 Charlotte FC: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

Gonzalo Pineda opted for a back 3 without Ozzie Alonso and Josef Martinez against Charlotte FC Sunday, but it didn’t work as the team failed to disrupt the hosts for much of the game. Combine that with a gift given by Brad Guzan. defending a corner in the first half and you get a ho-hum loss.

To be honest, it wasn’t all bad. Thiago Almada continued to show his fine quality and Atlanta did eventually settle into a better shape. The team produced more xG than Charlotte on the day and deserved a goal, but the team has some tactical issues to iron out before they host FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.