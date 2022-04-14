Atlanta United release statement on tragic passing of Archie Eversole

It’s a sad day around the Atlanta United community as it has been reported that musician and rapper Archie Eversole has passed away at the age of 37.

Five Stripes supporters adopted the Atlanta native’s hit song “We Ready” as the club’s pre-match anthem that is sung passionately throughout the tailgates and before kickoff.

We are all deeply saddened by this news. Atlanta United released this statement on the artist’s passing:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Rest in peace, Archie. May your legacy live on through the voices and minds of ATLiens inside and outside of the soccer stadium.