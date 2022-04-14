Luiz Araujo, Emerson Hyndman could be available off bench vs. FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda offered good news this morning on the team’s injury front, revealing that both Luiz Araujo and Emerson Hyndman could be back in the matchday squad Saturday evening against FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United team news:



-Luiz Araujo and Emerson Hyndman are both possibilities to make the bench Saturday vs. CIN



- Ronaldo Cisneros seems likely to start, Pineda said he liked his running and pace vs. Charlotte



- Josef Martinez still in Pittsburgh, could return tomorrow — Joe Patrick (@japatrick200) April 14, 2022

The Brazilian winger Araujo, who scored the team’s first goal of the 2022 campaign, was removed just moments later after suffering a tear in his hamstring. He has trained on the side individually with medical staff for the past couple of weeks before returning to full team training this week. Pineda has stressed that the team will be patient with his return considering he’s an “explosive” player and needs full strength and confidence in the muscle.

Hyndman is dealing with a different type of comeback, having suffered a torn ACL and in his knee last June. Hyndman was not a full participant in training through pre-season camp, but has since joined the team through most of the regular season. Pineda noted Hyndman is progressing well both physically as well as being one of the top-rated players in training.

Per Pineda, it’s actually Hyndman who is in better position between the two to make the bench. He added that with the team playing in two matches next week, the team may opt to put Araujo through a training session Saturday instead of adding him to the matchday squad. Regardless, it won’t be long before these two pivotal players return to action.