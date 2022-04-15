Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI against FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United is looking to rebound off of a disappointing defeat last weekend as the Five Stripes welcome FC Cincinnati to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday evening.

In last week’s loss to Charlotte, head coach Gonzalo Pineda surprisingly fielded a back three from the start for the first time this season. It didn’t fare as well as he’d probably hoped, and highlighted to media this week that he particularly thought the team struggled in the initial phase of the buildup play — the phase in which the arrangement and cohesion among the center backs and midfield is highly involved.

For that reason and more, I believe Pineda will revert back to either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 for Saturday’s match.

Notes: