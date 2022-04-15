Mouths of the South 244: Tough Realities and Hard Realizations

Eric, Sam, and Payson are back, and on this week’s episode of the Mouths of the South podcast, the fellas discuss the hard realizations and tough realities Atlanta United fans will have to endure this season with another Josef Martinez injury setback and some bad form from guys like Brad Guzan. It’s not all bad news, though! The team does have players coming back and plenty of opportunities for guys to step up.

Hosts:

Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)

Sam Franco (@samjfranco)

Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)

Email: MOTSPodcast@gmail.com

Social media:

Mouths of the South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MouthsoftheSouth/

Mouths of the South Twitter: @MOTSPodcast

Mouths of the South YouTube: MOTS Podcast