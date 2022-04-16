Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Thread and How to Watch

Following an unideal 1-0 loss in last Sunday’s trip up to Charlotte, Atlanta United attempts to right themselves on home turf this evening as they welcome eleventh place FC Cincinnati to the Benz. The Five Stripes return home for the first time in nearly a month, their last local outing being the 3-3 draw with CF Montreal on March 19th.

This Atlanta side will be slightly different to that one as the roster continues to adapt as the season progresses. No Josef or Alonso due to some longer term injuries for today, but the match could see the return of Luiz Araujo for the first time since the season opener, as well as Emerson Hyndman in nearly a year’s absence.

Tune in to see if the Five Stripes can get back to winning ways airing on Peachtree TV or streaming on atlutd.com/live, and listen on 92.9 The Game in English or La Mejor 1400 AM in Spanish.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

FC Cincinnati's Lineup:

Ready to take the pitch tonight. pic.twitter.com/KGZc0UAXqj — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 16, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 16th; 6:08 PM ET

Available TV: Peachtree TV

Available Streaming: atlutd.com/live

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

