Atlanta United 0-0 FC Cincinnati: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

Twas a rough day for Atlanta United. The result was not ideal, the performance was subpar, and it appears that captain Brad Guzan has been lost for a significant period of time after being stretchered off in the second half.

The good news: Emerson Hyndman and Luiz Araujo both returned to action, and Caleb Wiley — making his first MLS start — looked dynamic. But overall, it seems like the point in time where Atlanta is going to have to re-group and figure out who they are as a team.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.