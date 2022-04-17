Rumor: Atlanta United interested in USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe

An interesting rumor has emerged out of nowhere linking Atlanta United with interest in United States Men’s National Team forward Matthew Hoppe. The Athletic is reporting that the Five Stripes have “serious interest” in the Mallorca attacker.

Reporting with @FelipeCar: Multiple sources say Atlanta United has serious interest in #USMNT winger Matthew Hoppe. Another MLS team in the mix. Unlikely Mallorca would want to sell in middle of a relegation battle, if at all. Hoppe moved there for reported ~$4 mil last summer. pic.twitter.com/jmgpT7bJg8 — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) April 17, 2022

This rumor pops up on the heels of Josef Martinez undergoing another procedure on his knee that will keep him out for around two months. While the club have brought in Ronaldo Cisneros from Chivas de Guadalajara on a short-term loan, it could be looking for a more long time solution to its striker depth.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing all across the front attacking line. He’s skillful and pacey with a very confident demeanor.

It must be pointed out that this rumor came about before Brad Guzan left Saturday’s game with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. If the veteran goalkeeper has to miss a significant amount of time, it might make more sense for the club to shift focus to find a solution to that absence.

Nevertheless, with all rumors it’s always a wait and see situation. Something may come from this now or even in the summer. With the constant barrage of injuries the club is suffering, it could be a busy season in terms of player comings and goings.