Brad Guzan diagnosed with ruptured Achilles’ tendon

Atlanta United today announced that Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg during Saturday’s 0-0 draw vs. FC Cincinnati. The goalkeeper will have surgery at a date still to be determined this week.

It’s devastating news for the club that is left without not only its starting goalkeeper, but undoubtedly one of its most important leaders as Dirty South Soccer’s Kyle Soto wrote about earlier today. Today’s news is confirmation of what we had all dread since the moment the stretcher came Doug on the field.

We at Dirty South Soccer wish all the best for Guzan and his recovery, and we hope we haven’t seen the last of him with Atlanta United.