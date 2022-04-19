Atlanta United recalls goalkeeper Justin Garces from 2s

Atlanta United today announced it has recalled goalkeeper Justin Garces on a short-term loan agreement due to Extreme Hardship for Wednesday’s match against Chattanooga FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Fifth Third Bank Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game).

Dirty South Soccer covered the team’s full depth chart of goalkeepers through the organization yesterday.

According to MLS rules, a loaned player may be recalled to his MLS club for a short-term loan agreement in the case of Extreme Hardship. Extreme Hardship exists when an MLS club has either: 1) fewer than 16 outfield players available; or 2) fewer than two goalkeepers available. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four short-term agreements.

Garces, 21, is in his first professional season with Atlanta United. He played for Atlanta United’s Academy in 2017-18 before committing to UCLA. Garces was the starting goalkeeper of the U.S. Men’s National Team in the U-17 World Cup alongside then Atlanta United homegrowns Chris Goslin and Andrew Carleton. After four collegiate seasons, he signed as a Homegrown with Atlanta on Jan. 10 and was sent on a season-long loan to Atlanta United 2 on Feb. 25. He’s started four matches for the club in the USL Championship and ranks third in the league with 17 saves. He has a 1-3-0 record with a 68 percent save percentage.