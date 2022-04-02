Atlanta United at D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had two weeks to mentally and physically recover from the absolute absurdity that was the CF Montreal match that ended in a 3-3 draw, and the same can be said of the Atlanta United squad as they venture up the Eastern Seaboard today to visit D.C. United for their fifth match of the season.

The Five Stripes look to get back to their winning ways against their United counterparts with a group continuing to grow in familiarity, fitness, and size with the recent addition of forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas. We’ll see if all the training ground work can be put into practice against Julian Gressel and Co., especially when it comes to set pieces.

The match will be back on regional TV with Bally Sports South, with Mike Conti filling in for Kevin Egan on play by play. The action can also be kept up with in English or Spanish radio options on Star 94.1 or La Mejor 1460 AM, or streamed on ESPN+ for those outside the blackout zone.

Before kickoff rolls around, check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then jump back over here into the match thread in the comments below as we follow along with all the happenings from Audi Field.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

D.C. United' Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 2nd; 7:38 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports South

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market only)

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1460 AM

