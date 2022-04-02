Atlanta United 1-0 D.C. United: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

I LOVE DELETING MY LEDES WHEN ITS LIKE THIS. MARCIEEE BRINGS HOME THE THREE POINTS WITH A CLASSIC BANGER.

There were some genuinely good things on display in this game though. Particularly, the play of Thiago Almada was another step up and he was constantly at the center of all of Atlanta’s best attacking moves. But also, it’s good to see from the team that despite the shakiness at times, they were composed and organized enough to keep themselves in the game, ultimately coming through with the smash and grab win at the end.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.