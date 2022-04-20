U.S. Open Cup Round 3; Atlanta United vs Chattanooga FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Three years post U.S. Open Cup glory, Atlanta United returns to one of the most historic soccer competitions in the country tonight, entering the tournament’s third round against the third division Chattanooga FC. The NISA side defeated USL Championship’s Memphis 901 FC 3-1 last round to advance and take on the Five Stripes, who seek to avoid a potential Cupset like those that took place last night.

Tune into ESPN+ and join in on the Magic of the Cup in the match thread below as we take in the Open Cup action from the Fraction.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Chattanooga FC's Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, April 20th, 7:30 PM ET

Available TV: None

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

