Atlanta United 6-0 Chattanooga FC: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

There’s not a lot a team can “prove” against a team like Chattanooga FC, who play in the NISA (you get bonus points if you know the acronym), but Atlanta United should get credit for not dropping their focus and showing themselves to be the dominant team from the first minute of the match.

Individually, it can only be good for Dom Dwyer’s confidence to see the ball hit the back of the net twice on two tidy finishes. And same goes for Marcelino Moreno, who scored a penalty in the second half after being denied from the spot in league play the previous weekend.

Also, more minutes for Luiz Araujo (and an amazing goal), Emerson Hyndman, and no new injuries. All good news.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.