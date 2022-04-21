Atlanta United Academy Celebrates 2022 College Signings Class

On Wednesday, Atlanta United announced the official signing of 15 academy players to collegiate soccer programs across the United States.

We're celebrating 15 of our Academy players committing to universities across the country #Classof22 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/DBf11Z3LFq — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) April 20, 2022

Grant Howard (D) is set to join former academy prospect Landon Ameres (AM) at Virginia Tech. Howard has become a core player for Atlanta United 2, showing his versatility as a defender and as a right flanking player when called upon for a key cross. He will be one of our top players to watch in this class.

Nigel Prince (CB) also has Atlanta United 2 experience and will join a good Northwestern University program that has recently graduated a lot of defenders so competition will be wide open for this promising prospect.

This class’s talented forward duo of Andy Sullins (CF) and Amari Salley (RW) head to the top-tier University of Virginia team where they will join center midfielder Asparuh Slavov and recent transfer Daniel Mangarov (AM) in what could become a powerhouse attacking program over the next few seasons.

Both goalkeepers stayed close to home with James Dee Jr heading to Presbyterian College and Dagoberto Romero heading down to Macon, Georgia to join Omar Mustafic.

Justin McClean (M), Evan Schroeder (CB), and Matthew Taylor (F) are also staying close to home, joining a long list of Atlanta United prospects who have passed through Georgia State.

Mateo Bargagna (LB) joins a growing group of prospects in the Ivy League at Tufts, while Bryce Griffith becomes the first Atlanta United Academy prospect to be recruited and signed by former Academy Director Tony Annan.

Rohan Blackwell (RB) becomes the fourth player to sign with the Air Force Academy and the sixth to sign with a service academy.

Damian Segura joins Drake University of the MAAC, while Miguel Romero joins Stetson University of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Finally, Gray Mollenkamp will play for the Division III program at Claremont McKenna College.

Congratulations to each of these young players for securing the next step in their personal and athletic developmental journeys.