Atlanta United drawn against Nashville SC in US Open Cup Round of 32

Atlanta United’s US Open Cup Round of 32 opponent has been revealed. The Five Stripes are set to visit Nashville SC to continue its title defense on May 10th or 11th, just a week and a half before the sides meet in league play and in between home games against Chicago and New England. The game will be played at Nashville’s brand new stadium, GEODIS Park, set to debut in early May.

Nashville earned a bye in the Third Round thanks to its 2021 league positioning and will be competing in its first-ever Open Cup. Gary Smith’s side is currently 8th in the Western Conference (where it was sent for a season to balance the conferences), and as unwatchable defensively sound as ever. The Tennessean side will be a tough test for Atlanta but revenge will be on Gonzalo Pineda’s mind - Nashville handed him a 2-0 home defeat in his first game as Atlanta manager.