Noah Cobb Called Up by the United States U-19 Team

Noah Cobb’s 2022 just keeps getting better. Not long after signing his first professional contract with Atlanta United 2 which will become a full Homegrown Player contract during the winter, Cobb was invited to represent the United States at the U-19 level. Cobb will be playing up a few age groups during this camp since he is not set to turn 17 until July, but that should be no problem for the young central defender.

New U.S. Under-19 Men’s Youth National Team head coach Marko Mitrović will lead his first training camp from April 22-May 1 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Cobb was one of 33 players called up by the new head coach to train alongside Tyler Wolff and the US U-20s in Carson. By training these two teams together, the US youth program hopes to promote some young talent from the U-19 team during the camp to train with the U-20s.

All 33 players at this training camp are age-eligible for this summer’s 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, which serves as a qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The players born in 2005 are also age-eligible for the 2024-25 U-20 World Cup cycle.

Congratulations, Noah! You’ve earned it.