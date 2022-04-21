Report: Rocco Rios Novo close to returning to Atlanta United on loan

A familiar face could be returning to Atlanta United to help fill the void left by Brad Guzan’s long-term injury. According to journalist Juli Micheles of TyC in Argentina, the Five Stripes are nearing a deal that would bring goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo back to the club on a loan for the rest of the season.

Me cuentan que está avanzada la salida de Rocco Ríos Novo nuevamente de #Lanús al Atlanta de la MLS. El arquero de la Reserva viaja en las próximas horas a EEUU a préstamo con cargo hasta diciembre con opción. Va por la lesión de Brad Guzan, el titular, a pelear el puesto. pic.twitter.com/gw9WrWf4Gn — Juli Micheles (@JuliMicheles) April 21, 2022

Rios Novo spent time with Atlanta back in the 2021 season, starting a couple of notable matches in the Concacaf Champions League and performing admirably. He spent the rest of the campaign with ATL UTD 2 where he made 20 appearances.

The 19-year-old keeper is a dual-national, born in Los Angeles, California while also holding Argentinian citizenship. He has appeared for La Albiceleste’s youth teams ranging from the U-15 level all the way up to U-17.

If this move comes to fruition, Rios Novo would likely battle Bobby Shuttleworth for the club’s starting job with Guzan suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last week.

