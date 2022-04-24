Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

The road’s been a bit rough for Atlanta United as of late, scoring once in their last three MLS matches and managing an ever-changing injury list. After exploding for six goals on Wednesday against NISA’s Chattanooga FC in U.S. Open Cup play, the Five Stripes will look to do the same in league competition, starting this afternoon with a trip down to South Florida.

Gonzalo Pineda’s squad clashes with Inter Miami CF in front of the eyes of a national audience on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 PM from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Radio coverage is also available in both English and Spanish on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor 1460 AM, respectively. For streaming, Fubo and WatchESPN are both options to access the match broadcast.

Can Atlanta United pick up three points against the Eastern Conference bottomfeeders (who have shown a knack for coming up with unexpected results this season), or will the recent woes continue on for yet another week?

Before kickoff, catch up with our match preview, then jump back into the match thread below to discuss the game with us.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Inter Miami’s Lineup:

Your #InterMiamiCF Starting XI x XBTO is set.



Watch live on ESPN or ESPN Deportes.https://t.co/DKwQK3w9y2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 24, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kickoff Time: Sunday, April 24th; 1:25 PM ET

Available TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

