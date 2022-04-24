Recap: Missed chances, questionable calls haunt Atlanta United in tough loss to Inter Miami

Atlanta United dropped a tough 2-1 result away to Inter Miami on Sunday afternoon. Despite controlling the match and playing some really attractive soccer, the visitors fell victim to some well-executed counter-attacks and walked away empty handed. The loss drops the Five Stripes to 3-3-2 on the season with just 10 goals scored in eight matches.

Starting Lineups

Your #InterMiamiCF Starting XI x XBTO is set.



Watch live on ESPN or ESPN Deportes.https://t.co/DKwQK3w9y2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 24, 2022

What Happened

Gonzalo Pineda’s side got off to a fast start in South Florida, piling on pressure from the opening kickoff. After some sustained pressure and a few half-chances, Ronaldo Cisneros notched his first goal as an Atlanta United player to open the scoring 13 minutes into the match. The striker showed off his poacher instincts by picking up a loose ball from a corner kick and slamming a shot into the back of the net to open his MLS account.

The Five Stripes enjoyed the majority of possession and chances throughout the opening 45 minutes but the hosts looked dangerous on the counter-attack. That threat materialized near the half-hour mark as the red-hot Leandro Campana scored his fifth goal of the season to bring the match level. The Ecuadorian No. 9 took down a high ball in the attacking area with expertise and slotted home a perfect finish past Bobby Shuttleworth.

28' | What a touch and what a finish by Campana to put us on the board against Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ZtdjKTboRL — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 24, 2022

Atlanta continued to dominate the match after the set back, particularly enjoying success down the left flank with Andrew Gutman and Caleb Wiley. Despite creating a handful of good chances they were unable to break the deadlock going into the dressing room.

The trend continued on into the second half with the visitors dominating the ball around the Miami 18-yard box but unable to find a second goal. Their inability to produce an end product would once again prove costly as the Herons hit on the counter for a second time. Taking advantage of a George Campbell turnover, they capitalized on the young defender’s lack of awareness and scored a tap-in goal as Campana found Bryce Duke for a tap-in to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute.

Campana --> Duke



First MLS goal for @DukeBryce and it's 2-1! pic.twitter.com/wD1AYeSDS2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 24, 2022

The biggest point of contention came 15 minutes from full-time as Brooks Lennon beat his man in the box and appeared to be tripped up by Noah Allen. Referee Jair Marrufo deemed the incident not worthy of a whistle. The VAR intervened and recommended Marrufo take a second look at the contact. After consulting the monitor he decided to stick with his initial call, leaving Atlanta empty handed.

Inter Miami packed it in for the remainder of the match and did a great job frustrating the desperate Five Stripes, picking up the win over their northern foes at home.

Quick Thoughts