Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami: Rate and React

Final Whistle Thoughts

Sigh...

It was a day where Atlanta United was as dominant as you could reasonably expect when going on the road to play in tough conditions in MLS. But Simple mistakes were enough to undo a positive result as Inter Miami capitalized on their limited opportunities. Atlanta, meanwhile, missed several chances to add to their goal tally throughout the match. Center ref Jair Marrufo also decided against awarding Atlanta United penalties on two occassions, even once after viewing the replay on the pitchside monitor.

This will be a tough one for Gonzalo Pineda and the team to swallow.

