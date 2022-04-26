George Campbell added to injury list with lower body injury, status is week-to-week

Atlanta United announced today that defender George Campbell will be out week-to-week after sustaining an abductor injury during the club’s 2-1 loss against Inter Miami CF on Sunday.

| #ATLUTD announces that George Campbell suffered an abductor injury on Sunday. He will be out week-to-week.https://t.co/Dz0HHISrmr — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 26, 2022

Now, I’m not a doctor but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express lsat night (sorry), but let’s discuss the anatomy here just so everyone is on the same page. An abductor injury is NOT a groin injury — that’s would be an “adductor.” An adductor or abductor is really more of a generic term for what a muscle is responsible for. In this case, and abductor is a muscle that moves the body part away from the midline. So this would be a muscle on the outside of the thigh that would involve the hip. (Conversely, an adductor would move the body part toward the midline, otherwise known as the groin.) I’m sure this is all terrible medical vocab, but you get the point.

Obviously losing any player is not good, but prior to the injury (which appeared to happen late on) Campbell had not had the greatest game of his career, making it seem increasingly likely that Alan Franco would be making his return to the starting lineup sooner rather than later. So long as the Argentine defender is recovered enough from his ankle injury — and he’s been participating in training since last week — we should expect to see Franco back when Atlanta travels to Montreal this Saturday.