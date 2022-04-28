Mouths of the South 245: Beaten by Beck’s Boys

On this week’s episode of the podcast, Inter Miami beat an Atlanta United team that looked amazing in the build up, but lacked the finishing touch. Eric, Sam, and Payson dive into the match, talk PK non-calls, xG, and whether the ATLUTD front office should mix it up with their designated player approach & not always go after young South Americans that they ultimately want to sell off for profit (looking at you Gareth Bale).

