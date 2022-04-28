 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mouths of the South 245: Beaten by Beck’s Boys

A trip to Miami goes awry for the Five Stripes.

By Sam Franco
Atlanta United FC v Inter Miami CF Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On this week’s episode of the podcast, Inter Miami beat an Atlanta United team that looked amazing in the build up, but lacked the finishing touch. Eric, Sam, and Payson dive into the match, talk PK non-calls, xG, and whether the ATLUTD front office should mix it up with their designated player approach & not always go after young South Americans that they ultimately want to sell off for profit (looking at you Gareth Bale).

Hosts:

Eric Quintana (@EricGQuintana)

Sam Franco (@samjfranco)

Payson Schwin (@Paysoninho)

Email: MOTSPodcast@gmail.com

Social media:

Mouths of the South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MouthsoftheSouth/

Mouths of the South Twitter: @MOTSPodcast

Mouths of the South YouTube: MOTS Podcast

