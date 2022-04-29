Noah Cobb signed to Short Term Agreement with Atlanta United for match vs. CF Montreal

Atlanta United today announced it has signed Noah Cobb to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of this weekend’s match against CF Montreal. Cobb, who has featured for Atlanta United 2 and the Academy’s U-17s this season, was recalled from the current U.S. U-19 National Team camp in California.

A 16-year-old defender, Cobb joined Atlanta United’s Academy in 2018 at 12 years old. He signed with Atlanta United 2 on March 22 and will join the First Team permanently as a Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2023. At the USL level this season, he started each of the team’s first five games of the season, playing all 540 minutes, before departing for Generation Adidas Cup to play with Atlanta United U-17s squad. There, he helped the U-17s to a second-place finish in Group H to qualify for the knockout stage. Despite missing the last three games while with the U-17s, Cobb still ranks eighth in USL Championship in clearances.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.