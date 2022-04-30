Atlanta United at CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Although the on field performance looked better last weekend, Atlanta United still find themselves winless in their last three matches in league play. This afternoon brings the Five Stripes a new chance to get back into the win column, as they travel north of the border to meet Club de Foot Montreal for the second time this season.

A bonkers 3-3 draw on March 19th last time these teams met was exciting, if not extremely anxiety inducing, but Atlanta will be looking to find points in much easier fashion (albeit with even more injuries) after coming up empty handed in their trip to South Florida, losing 2-1 to Inter Miami.

Before our 4:08 kickoff, get yourself prepared with our match preview and predicted lineup, then come on back to the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from Stade Saputo.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

CF Montreal’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montreal, Quebec

Kickoff Time: Saturday, April 30th; 4:08 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market only)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

