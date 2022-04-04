Atlanta United announces annual “American Family Insurance Cup” beginning this year vs. CF Pachuca

Atlanta United today announced it has agreed to a multi-year deal with American Family Insurance to host the “American Family Insurance Cup,” which will be an annual match that will see Atlanta United play against top foreign clubs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The inaugural match will be held June 14 when Atlanta United hosts Mexican club C.F. Pachuca at 7:30 ET. It will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on the club’s website and can be heard on the radio on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor. American Family Insurance has been the club’s official kit partner since Atlanta’s inaugural 2017 season and is one of its founding partners.

“This competition allows us to challenge ourselves against top international clubs while delivering an exciting atmosphere annually for fans,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “American Family Insurance has been a tremendous partner since our inaugural season and we’re delighted by their support to bring new match-ups between Atlanta United and high-caliber international clubs, not only to our supporters in Atlanta, but soccer fans across North America.”

The upcoming match marks the first meeting between C.F. Pachuca and Atlanta United. Pachuca is a six-time Liga MX champion and is currently second in Mexico’s Clausura campaign with an 8-1-2 record and league-best +11 goal differential. The Hidalgo capital club has been crowned champions of CONCACAF five times, winning the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017 and 2010, while also winning its previous iteration, the Champions’ Cup, in 2008, 2007 and 2002. Pachuca also won the 2006 Copa Sudamericana, the international competition inviting the best teams from CONCACAF and CONMEBOL.

“This is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against Pachuca, one of the strongest sides in Mexico,” said Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda. “Carlos and I are always searching for ways to push the squad, and this match will come at the perfect time in our schedule as we prepare for the second half of the season. It will also benefit our club in the future to continue scheduling these types of matches against top international competition on an annual basis.”

Tickets to the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup match are included for season ticket members as the 18th match in their account. Tickets go on sale to the public April 8 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased at atlutd.com/tickets.

“American Family Insurance is proud to continue our commitment to the Atlanta community and Atlanta United,” said Sherina Smith, chief marketing officer, American Family Insurance. “The American Family Insurance Cup will be an event to inspire more kids and families to follow their soccer dreams.”