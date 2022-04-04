Josef Martinez to have surgically repaired knee re-examined

Josef Martinez will travel to Pittsburgh this week to have his surgically repaired right knee examined by the medical team that performed his surgery, according to Atlanta United.

The surgery took place at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the same institution that conducted Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s successful ACL surgery,

Martinez played just over an hour in his team’s 1-0 win against D.C. United Saturday, but Josef’s lack of mobility was evident in a game that saw him pulled off well before is typical.

Martinez tore his right ACL in February 2020 and revealed afterward that multiple infections slowed his recovery to the point he thought he might not play soccer ever again.