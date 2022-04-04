Ozzie Alonso suffers torn ACL in win over D.C. United

Atlanta United announced today that Ozzie Alonso suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Atlanta United’s 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

It’s a brutal blow for a club who similarly lost a crucial central midfielder last season in Emerson Hyndman, Hyndman is expected to return to action at some point this season and has resumed training with the team.

For Alonso, 36, it could be a sudden end of the road after the Cuban native started the season strong with his new club after joining in the offseason. He had played every minute for Atlanta outside of one game where he was withheld until his injury Saturday. he exited the game along with Josef Martinez in the 62nd minute.

Gonzalo Pineda and Atlanta United certainly have their work cut out for them as they try to pick up the pieces when the season resumes this Sunday against Charlotte FC.