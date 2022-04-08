Atlanta United to host Chattanooga FC in 3rd round of 2022 U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United on Friday learned who its opponent will be in the 3rd round of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. The Five Stripes will host the NISA’s Chattanooga FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 20.

Chattanooga FC are obviously a familiar opponent to Atlanta United: in fact, Atlanta’s first-ever match was a 4-0 win in a friendly against CFC at Finley Stadium on Feb. 11, 2017. The 2 teams played a 2nd friendly on March 21, 2021, a 3-1 Atlanta win.

Atlanta are still considered the current USOC champions despite the competition’s 2-year absence. On August 27, 2019, a crowd of 35,709 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium watched it hold on for a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in that year’s final.

All told, 17 U.S. based MLS clubs have joined the tournament for 3rd round play. (The rest will enter in the 4th round on either May 10 or 11.) Meanwhile, Chattanooga are in the 3rd round by virtue of a 3-1 upset victory over the USL Championship’s Memphis 901 on Thursday evening. Chattanooga’s Alex McGrath scored inside the 1st minute as CFC scored all of its goals in the 1st half.