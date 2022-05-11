U.S. Open Cup Round of 32; Atlanta United at Nashville SC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United becomes one of the first opponents to enter Nashville’s new GEODIS Park tonight as they compete in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 after defeating third division Chattanooga FC 6-0 in the Fourth Round last month. The Five Stripes seek to continue their Open Cup title defense and move into the Round of 16.

The task is only more difficult from here on out, as the remaining teams are mostly Atlanta’s MLS peers, such as sixth in the Western Conference Nashville. Gonzalo Pineda will be tasked with potentially rotating an already battered roster in the Cup fixture with a meeting with New England looming on Sunday, and focusing on being competitive against Nashville and staying alive in the tournament.

Before kickoff, get prepared with our match preview, then come back over and join us in the comments below as we take in all the action from Tennessee together.

How to Watch:

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM ET

Available TV: None

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

