Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Match Thread and How to Watch

A big home win over the weekend became a bit dampened after a less than stellar U.S. Open Cup performance in Nashville on Wednesday, but Atlanta United returns to league play this afternoon hoping to get back on track against the New England Revolution.

The nationally televised match will see the Five Stripes continue to adapt to a shrinking roster that seems to be losing starting players to injury every match. Tired legs from going 120 minutes against Nashville SC will be tasked with stopping last year’s MVP, Carles Gil, and the rest of the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners. However, Atlanta United is riding a 12 match home unbeaten streak, and the 11th place Revolution are yet to find three points on the road this season. We’ll see if they can match their performance from last weekend against the Fire, and pray that they can go 90 minutes without yet another serious injury.

Before kickoff rolls around, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineup, then come back here to the match thread in the comments below and join us as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

New England Revolution's Lineup:

Here's how we lineup in Atlanta. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 15, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, May 15th; 1:55 PM ET

Available TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Available Streaming: FuboTV (Free Trial), WatchESPN

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

