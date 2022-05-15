Atlanta United 2-2 New England Revolution: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

In what has become typical fashion for Atlanta United, the Five Stripes scored two fantasitc goals at home, but were undone by poor defending and goalkeeping as Atlanta played the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw Sunday.

The point leaves Atlanta in the stagnant position it’s mainted for the last month or so, treading water in the middle of the pack in MLS’ Eastern Conference. Atlanta currently sits on 15 points from 11 league games.

The day started off with a pleasant surprise as Andrew Gutman was fit to start after suffering a shoulder sprain earllier in the week against Nashville SC in U.S. Open Cup play. Also a surprise was a tactical wrinkle by Pineda in using Luiz Araujo on the left wing as opposed to his typical position on the right.

Atlanta dominated the first 27 minutes of the match, which was highlighted by Thiago Almada’s fantastic curling effort from outside the box to open the scoring.

THIAGO ALMADA D⚽️N'T STOP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9uBkaxndX3 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 15, 2022

But thereafter, Atlanta’s Achilles heel showed up (I’m sorry) as a combination of poor goalkeeping and poor marking by Alan Franco assisted two New England goals that saw Atlanta lose hold of its lead in the match.

But Atlanta answered with a superbly worked team goal. Finished off by Luiz Araujo.

This connection is STRONG



Almada ➡️ Araújo pic.twitter.com/9dz8hBZpLS — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 15, 2022

