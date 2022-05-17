FIVE STRIPE FINAL: Recapping the 2-2 draw with New England

Joe Patrick and J. Sam Jones are back to talk about a fun 2-2 draw against New England that would be have been a lot more fun if Atlanta had actually won.

The good: the game was fun, Atlanta United controlled most of it, and the team scored two exciting goals. A Thiago Almada curler from the edge of the box and a beautiful chipped assist to Luiz Araujo saw the young Argentine named the Man of the Match and also included in the MLS Team of the Week. The team as a whole created 26 shots, 17 from inside the box. Good stuff.

The bad: Similar issues that have plagued the team so far this season continued to do so. Simple mistakes at the back allowed the concession of two soft goals, and as a result the teams shared the points.

We talk about it all on this episode. For extra podcast episodes every week, deep dives into the team, and access to a lively and edifying Discord discussion that never sleeps, you can gain access to that right here.