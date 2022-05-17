Player Ratings: Atlanta United 2-2 New England Revolution

Player Ratings

GK Bobby Shuttleworth 3 - Credit to Shuttleworth for making a quialty save that denied a goal in late in the game, but his error that allowed Adam Buksa to open the scoring for New England was preventable and quite simply a costly error for the team.

RB Brooks Lennon 6 - Some good and some not so great from Lennon in this one. The good: 9 ball recoveries and 87 percent passing helped Atlanta in possession and to maintain pressure in the final third. The bad: only 3/11 on his crosses and did not win a single duel in the game. It was an acceptable performance though — the result certainly didn’t hinge on Lennon one way or the other.

CB Alex De John 7 - Won 7 of 10 duels overall, passed at 90 percent with all three of his long balls successful, never committed a foul and generally looked composed and assertive at the back.

CB Alan Franco 3 - When you look at Alan Franco’s stat line, it’s exactly what you want to see in terms of passing, winning duels, etc. What the stats don’t show is how he lost Adam Buksa in a situation where Atlanta never should be conceding a goal. That’s the harsh reality at center back. If you do your job well for 89 minutes, but for one moment your mistake leads to a result-changing goal, how valuable was your performance, really? The good news is that when Alan Franco is on his game and doesn’t make the kind of mistakes he made in this one, he is one of the best.

LB Andrew Gutman 6 - Textbook definition of a gutsy effort from Gutman, who played with a shoulder sprain suffered just days prior and was all over the place.

CM Franco Ibarra 7 - Absolute midfield monster. Ibarra has taken a stranglehold over the more defensive midfield role in Atlanta’s double pivot, and his performane Sunday was a perfect example why. Won 11/16 duels, had the most successful tackles in the game (5), and was effective on the ball. At only 21 years old, Atlanta could have a diamond on their hands.

CM Matheus Rossetto 7 - Rossetto moved the ball efficiently as always with a 95% passing rate and created a big chance in the game with a key pass that had an expected assist rating of 0.35. The Brazilian is playing the best soccer of his Atlanta United tenure this season despite being disrupted by a hamstring injury.

AM Marcelino Moreno 6 - Moreno was overshadowed a bit by some of his teammates we’ll get to next, but it was a solid performance. He had a good dribbling day winning 5 of 7 attempts. He took 5 shots, but none tested the goalkeeper.

AM Luiz Araujo 7 - Atlanta’s Brazilian DP had a kind of hilarious stat line. 10 shots taken, 7 of which were blocked and one of which found the back of the net. Interestingly, Araujo only completed 19 passes total over his 90 minutes, much of which has to do with his position playing wide on the left and being relied upon to get crosses in or, in this case, get off shots despite defenders standing directly in front of him.

Thiago Almada 9 - Registered a goal and an assist and looked dangerous nearly every time he got on the ball and was able to run at New England’s defense. Passed at a remarkably high percentage (85 percent) given his position in the attack. All three of his non-blacked shots tested Matt Turner, who did remarkably well to keep Almada from scoring twice in the game.

Ronaldo Cisneros 4 - Proabably the most absent we’ve seen Cisneros since joining Atlanta United, and certainly fatigue was a factor here as he’s been heavily relied upon. Most of his utility was in his runs to close down opponents out of possession. In possession, he only had 23 touches and one shot.