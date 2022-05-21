Atlanta United at Nashville SC: Match Thread and How to Watch

A week and a half after a heartbreaking U.S. Open Cup knockout at the hands of Nashville SC, Atlanta United returns to the Music City tonight in search of revenge and three points in league play after a 2-2 draw last Sunday against New England.

The Five Stripes are set for another go at their northerly neighbors, and will be hoping for a ninety minute performance much like the first half of that Open Cup match that put them up 2-0 before a second half and extra time that saw Nashville put three unanswered on the Atlanta defense. Another great attacking showing against the Revolution bodes well for the team, and the upgrading of Josef Martinez’s injury status to “questionable” could add even more fuel to the fire.

Before kickoff, get prepared with our match preview and predicted lineup, then come back here and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from Nashville together.

How to Watch:

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff Time: Saturday, May 21st, 7:55 PM ET

Available TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), FOX Sports Go App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1400 AM

